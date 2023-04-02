BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BUI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.98. 323,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

