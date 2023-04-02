Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

