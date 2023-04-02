Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.45 million and $9.86 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00129786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

