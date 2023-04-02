Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53,634.60 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $53,634.60 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00153106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00070355 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.