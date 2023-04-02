Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $570.21

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 570.21 ($7.01) and traded as low as GBX 569.95 ($7.00). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.06), with a volume of 4,290 shares.

Best of the Best Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 570.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 469.16. The company has a market cap of £54.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,337.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

