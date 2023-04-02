Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRY opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.