Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRY opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.41.
