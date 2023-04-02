Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $223.54 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.89 or 0.06386987 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

