Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.54. 1,107,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,072. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

