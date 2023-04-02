Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $162,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. 4,956,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

