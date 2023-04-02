Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,539 shares of company stock worth $11,942,021. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Axonics Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

