authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of AUID opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. authID has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of authID

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in authID in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in authID by 440.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About authID

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

