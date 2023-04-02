Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

About Athira Pharma

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

