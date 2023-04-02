Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

