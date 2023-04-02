Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

