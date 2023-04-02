ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 4,162,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.