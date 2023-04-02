Ardor Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $91.49 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

