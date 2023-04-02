Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arcimoto Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,798. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

About Arcimoto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.