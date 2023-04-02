Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Arcimoto Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,798. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
