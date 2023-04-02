Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ABUS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

