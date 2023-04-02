Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
ABUS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.