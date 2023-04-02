AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.00 million-$342.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.47 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 13.6 %

ANGO stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

