Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2837 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

