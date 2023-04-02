Analyzing BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.53 $4.08 million $0.17 171.41 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.76 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 4 0 2.33 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $33.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 492.03%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 0.32% 0.64% 0.21% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

