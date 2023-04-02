Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $13.25

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Zuora Stock Up 6.4 %

ZUO stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $595,524 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Zuora by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 113,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zuora by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zuora by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 583,214 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

