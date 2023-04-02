Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $32.00

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

