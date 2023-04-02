Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

TSE:DOL opened at C$80.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$64.79 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$78.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.80.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

