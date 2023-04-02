American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
American Superconductor Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.91 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
