American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

