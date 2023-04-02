American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

