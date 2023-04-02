American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Resources Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
