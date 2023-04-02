American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.