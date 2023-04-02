Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $224.74

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.74 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.73). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 921,345 shares traded.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.57. The company has a market cap of £920.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,192.04). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,192.04). Also, insider Neeta Patel acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £496.46 ($609.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,883 shares of company stock worth $3,663,956. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.