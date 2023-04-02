Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $155.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.