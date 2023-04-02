Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $38.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,416,817,790 coins and its circulating supply is 7,145,789,242 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

