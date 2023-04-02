Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.