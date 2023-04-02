Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.