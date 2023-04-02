Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,078. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.