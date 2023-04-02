Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %
AKTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
