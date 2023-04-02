Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 21.1 %

AKTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

