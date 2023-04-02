Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

