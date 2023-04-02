Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

