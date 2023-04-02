89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

89bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 89bio

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 61,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 33,559 shares valued at $498,394. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 395.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

