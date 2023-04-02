42-coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $33,828.45 or 1.19926896 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00328568 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021176 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012047 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000197 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
