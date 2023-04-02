1,865 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 5,147,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

