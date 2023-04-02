1,400 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

