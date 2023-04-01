Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,046,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,673,510. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

