ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,898 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.41.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
