ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 63,122 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,122 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. 1,447,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,793. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.