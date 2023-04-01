ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

IBM stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. 4,524,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

