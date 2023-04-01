ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.62. 2,737,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
