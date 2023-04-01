ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Saia worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.08. The stock had a trading volume of 333,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,840. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.82.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

