ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

