Zcash Trading Up 5.4% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Zcash has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $37.53 or 0.00132311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $612.76 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

