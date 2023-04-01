York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

