XYO Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $65.67 million and approximately $904,062.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018149 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,359.04 or 1.00013441 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0052187 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,164,697.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

